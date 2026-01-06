10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JBLU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $5.00 $64.3K 4.4K 41.0K RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $75.00 $89.0K 3.4K 2.8K ARRY PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/21/26 $10.00 $33.8K 375 441 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $630.00 $55.9K 1.2K 298 AVAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $360.00 $62.3K 105 194 SYM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $65.00 $113.0K 1.0K 114 GEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $640.00 $29.6K 1.6K 106 BE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $110.00 $32.7K 2.9K 84 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $120.00 $73.6K 564 74 DE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $580.00 $118.1K 23 55

• Regarding JBLU (NASDAQ:JBLU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 2784 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 4423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41092 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 3466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARRY (NASDAQ:ARRY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 227 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $630.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.9K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 1208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVAV (NASDAQ:AVAV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $2150.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.0K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 1021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $640.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 1661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1093.0 per contract. There were 2943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.6K, with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE (NYSE:DE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 374 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.1K, with a price of $2156.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

