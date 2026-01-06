10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $330.00 $33.1K 4.1K 17.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $275.00 $26.5K 35.9K 10.4K NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $100.00 $67.5K 5.5K 4.3K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $185.00 $38.3K 8.6K 3.3K APLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $40.00 $27.3K 1.1K 2.3K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $45.50 $31.7K 1.4K 1.9K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $357.50 $26.4K 2.7K 1.6K LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $165.00 $45.0K 3.5K 1.4K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $340.00 $49.5K 2.6K 1.2K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $40.00 $27.6K 64.9K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 4110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 35944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $1351.0 per contract. There were 5567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 131 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 8653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 101 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $45.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 1463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1941 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $357.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 2747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1617 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $4500.0 per contract. There were 3538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 2683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 374 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 64925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

