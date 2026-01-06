Albemarle Unusual Options Activity For January 06

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $396,619, and 35 are calls, for a total amount of $2,941,659.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $200.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $19.2 $18.7 $18.7 $200.00 $608.7K 50 3 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $13.6 $13.35 $13.6 $170.00 $272.0K 5.6K 243 ALB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $39.35 $36.0 $37.73 $160.00 $188.6K 711 50 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $90.0 $87.75 $90.0 $70.00 $180.0K 373 20 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.65 $26.4 $27.15 $135.00 $135.7K 9.0K 81

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants.

Present Market Standing of Albemarle

Trading volume stands at 2,790,054, with ALB's price up by 3.17%, positioned at $150.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on Albemarle

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $139.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Albemarle with a target price of $132. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Albemarle with a target price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Albemarle,