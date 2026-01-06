Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Century Aluminum

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CENX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Century Aluminum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $141,150, and 6 are calls, amounting to $280,715.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.0 to $48.0 for Century Aluminum over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Century Aluminum's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Century Aluminum's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $32.0 to $48.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Century Aluminum Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CENX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.5 $3.0 $3.3 $35.00 $79.2K 16 251 CENX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.4 $3.5 $3.9 $41.00 $74.1K 1.5K 311 CENX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.25 $2.0 $2.1 $37.00 $61.9K 20 300 CENX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.1 $9.7 $9.9 $35.00 $49.5K 8.1K 202 CENX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.2 $3.9 $41.00 $46.8K 1.5K 121

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard-grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Century Aluminum, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Century Aluminum

Currently trading with a volume of 1,378,163, the CENX's price is down by 0.0%, now at $43.83.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Century Aluminum

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $46.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Century Aluminum, targeting a price of $46.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

