Spotlight on Capital One Finl: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Capital One Finl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $127,030, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,563,730.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $270.0 for Capital One Finl over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Capital One Finl's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Capital One Finl's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $35.2 $34.2 $34.85 $220.00 $1.1M 3.0K 324 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $20.7 $18.6 $20.7 $240.00 $130.4K 1.8K 68 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.7 $16.0 $16.0 $250.00 $96.0K 1.0K 7 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $1.65 $1.55 $1.6 $252.50 $95.6K 38 600 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.5 $16.1 $16.1 $250.00 $66.0K 1.0K 108

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Capital One Finl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Capital One Finl's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,381,507, the COF's price is up by 2.4%, now at $256.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Capital One Finl

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $291.6.

* An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $290. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $308. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wolfe Research lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $270. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Capital One Finl with a target price of $280. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

