Smart Money Is Betting Big In LULU Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $222,870, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $573,184.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $400.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/30/26 $1.74 $1.68 $1.68 $240.00 $251.8K 75 1.5K LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/23/26 $7.8 $6.9 $7.85 $215.00 $94.9K 247 123 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.25 $2.95 $2.95 $205.00 $73.7K 1.3K 325 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.6 $4.35 $4.74 $400.00 $73.7K 3.7K 150 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $10.85 $9.05 $9.03 $190.00 $67.7K 198 75

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 800 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about more than 40 franchised locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Lululemon Athletica

Trading volume stands at 762,335, with LULU's price up by 0.19%, positioned at $212.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 79 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $199.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $175. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $210. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.