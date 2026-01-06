Smart Money Is Betting Big In GE Aerospace Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on GE Aerospace.

Looking at options history for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $120,033 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $479,765.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $335.0 for GE Aerospace, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GE Aerospace options trades today is 743.4 with a total volume of 359.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GE Aerospace's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $335.0 over the last 30 days.

GE Aerospace Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $100.75 $99.1 $100.69 $230.00 $151.1K 184 15 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $18.15 $17.4 $17.51 $320.00 $96.1K 747 60 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $10.7 $10.0 $10.0 $335.00 $50.0K 80 100 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.25 $8.15 $8.5 $320.00 $49.3K 3.0K 1 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $31.4 $30.5 $31.4 $300.00 $47.1K 1.2K 23

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing commercial aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

In light of the recent options history for GE Aerospace, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

GE Aerospace's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 657,152, the GE's price is up by 0.4%, now at $325.62.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days.

Expert Opinions on GE Aerospace

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $386.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $386.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE Aerospace, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.