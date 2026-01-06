Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Bank of America

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Bank of America.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,424,732, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $461,400.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.0 to $65.0 for Bank of America during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 11010.0 with a total volume of 4,652.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $3.8 $3.65 $3.68 $55.00 $1.2M 3.8K 3.3K BAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.65 $24.75 $25.2 $32.00 $252.0K 1.2K 100 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $3.8 $3.6 $3.68 $55.00 $128.8K 3.8K 3.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.25 $3.05 $3.05 $65.00 $61.0K 5.2K 230 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.05 $7.0 $7.05 $50.00 $46.5K 35.1K 102

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Bank of America's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 6,390,955, with BAC's price up by 0.03%, positioned at $56.91.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $62.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bank of America options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.