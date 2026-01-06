Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRM Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in CRM usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 14 options transactions for Salesforce. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 14% being bullish and 85% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 13 are puts, valued at $674,195, and there was a single call, worth $34,485.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $260.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 6557.5, with a total volume reaching 11,950.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.2 $5.2 $260.00 $137.2K 7.2K 577 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $260.00 $78.0K 7.2K 819 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.15 $5.0 $5.15 $260.00 $64.8K 7.2K 1.0K CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.45 $5.55 $260.00 $62.7K 7.2K 313 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $260.00 $60.7K 7.2K 1.7K

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Present Market Standing of Salesforce

Currently trading with a volume of 371,563, the CRM's price is up by 0.27%, now at $256.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on Salesforce

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $320.0.

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $290. * An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $335. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $257. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $398.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.