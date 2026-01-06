What the Options Market Tells Us About Carvana

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,112,367 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,434,087.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $700.0 for Carvana, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Carvana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $73.65 $70.05 $73.75 $430.00 $737.3K 44 0 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $31.75 $29.75 $31.1 $450.00 $321.5K 254 36 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $31.4 $28.8 $31.4 $200.00 $160.1K 317 0 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $22.5 $20.75 $20.75 $400.00 $134.8K 673 316 CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $35.4 $32.55 $34.15 $370.00 $102.3K 44 30

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Carvana, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Carvana

Trading volume stands at 244,367, with CVNA's price up by 1.77%, positioned at $437.68.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

Expert Opinions on Carvana

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $482.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $425. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $465. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $420. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Carvana with a target price of $550. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $550.

