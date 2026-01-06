Palantir Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Palantir Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $210,695, and 9 were calls, valued at $671,102.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $190.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $4.15 $4.15 $180.00 $316.2K 25.2K 1.8K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $1.99 $1.98 $1.99 $172.50 $104.0K 3.6K 676 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $175.00 $88.9K 20.0K 1.7K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $44.25 $44.2 $44.2 $190.00 $61.9K 284 0 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $56.75 $56.0 $56.0 $150.00 $56.0K 9.2K 10

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Palantir Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 5,005,217, the PLTR's price is up by 1.65%, now at $176.92.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Palantir Technologies

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $223.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

