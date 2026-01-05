Tempus AI's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Tempus AI.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $85,500, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $963,056.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $70.0 for Tempus AI during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tempus AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tempus AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tempus AI Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $24.65 $23.5 $23.99 $70.00 $623.4K 504 263 TEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.65 $20.0 $20.0 $70.00 $60.0K 276 0 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $7.9 $7.6 $7.75 $60.00 $46.5K 1.5K 88 TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $1.47 $1.36 $1.47 $65.00 $40.2K 780 207 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $1.9 $1.9 $1.9 $65.00 $38.0K 780 833

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tempus AI, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Tempus AI Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,670,308, the TEM's price is up by 3.35%, now at $64.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Tempus AI

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Tempus AI, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Tempus AI, maintaining a target price of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tempus AI options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.