Looking At AeroVironment's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVAV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 49 extraordinary options activities for AeroVironment. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $194,780, and 44 are calls, amounting to $2,566,353.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $600.0 for AeroVironment over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AeroVironment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AeroVironment's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

AeroVironment Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $32.7 $31.3 $32.6 $300.00 $293.4K 281 253 AVAV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/30/26 $27.1 $24.4 $25.82 $265.00 $131.6K 59 54 AVAV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $114.4 $111.1 $112.77 $200.00 $112.7K 17 10 AVAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $73.2 $71.5 $73.2 $300.00 $109.8K 129 1 AVAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $90.0 $86.5 $89.07 $250.00 $106.8K 132 1

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities. Company operates in three segments: UxS, LMS, MW.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AeroVironment, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

AeroVironment's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,803,854, the price of AVAV is up 16.92% at $299.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Expert Opinions on AeroVironment

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $393.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for AeroVironment, targeting a price of $400. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AeroVironment, which currently sits at a price target of $315. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AeroVironment, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $450. * An analyst from Citizens has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $400.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.