Applied Materials Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 148 extraordinary options activities for Applied Materials. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 27 are puts, totaling $2,381,445, and 121 are calls, amounting to $7,824,859.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $410.0 for Applied Materials, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $67.7 $66.55 $67.7 $280.00 $203.1K 128 45 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $61.0 $59.4 $59.4 $300.00 $178.2K 100 33 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $89.0 $86.0 $88.04 $350.00 $176.0K 0 24 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $34.65 $34.65 $34.65 $270.00 $103.9K 1.5K 350 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $8.9 $9.13 $285.00 $91.3K 826 268

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Materials, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Applied Materials's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 6,466,373, the AMAT's price is up by 5.39%, now at $283.38.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 38 days.

Expert Opinions on Applied Materials

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $300.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Materials, targeting a price of $360. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Applied Materials, maintaining a target price of $305. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Applied Materials with a target price of $245. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.