Looking At ON Semiconductor's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for ON Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $143,880, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,099,964.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $80.0 for ON Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ON Semiconductor stands at 1710.2, with a total volume reaching 11,128.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ON Semiconductor, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.46 $1.11 $1.35 $60.00 $123.1K 7.0K 1.0K ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $8.8 $8.15 $8.8 $55.00 $105.6K 623 7 ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.15 $5.9 $6.15 $65.00 $99.0K 1.2K 230 ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $8.35 $8.25 $8.35 $55.00 $82.6K 623 231 ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.71 $1.66 $1.66 $60.00 $81.8K 7.0K 2.8K

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Where Is ON Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,309,275, the ON's price is up by 4.2%, now at $59.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About ON Semiconductor

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $57.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for ON Semiconductor, targeting a price of $57.

