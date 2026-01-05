Spotlight on Cisco Systems: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Cisco Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,073,192, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $471,666.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $105.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 2186.09 with a total volume of 2,661.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $0.91 $0.87 $0.88 $70.00 $880.0K 4.0K 49 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.55 $6.0 $70.00 $120.0K 2.2K 218 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.3 $7.0 $7.0 $80.00 $88.9K 2.9K 129 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.93 $2.91 $2.93 $75.00 $87.9K 1.5K 316 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.95 $7.65 $7.86 $77.50 $78.6K 944 145

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cisco Systems, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 8,150,706, with CSCO's price up by 0.59%, positioned at $76.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $91.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $91.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cisco Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.