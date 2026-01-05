Rivian Automotive Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $360,138 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,730,171.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $30.0 for Rivian Automotive, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rivian Automotive stands at 14435.52, with a total volume reaching 38,987.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rivian Automotive, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.2 $2.17 $2.2 $20.00 $220.0K 16.8K 1.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/15/28 $9.85 $9.75 $9.85 $20.00 $197.0K 0 1.3K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/15/28 $9.7 $7.85 $9.7 $20.00 $193.9K 0 1.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $3.25 $3.05 $3.1 $25.00 $155.0K 3.4K 5.6K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $11.2 $11.0 $11.2 $12.00 $108.6K 1.8K 97

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker that sells its vehicles in the US and Canada. The company also develops electronic control units and related software for autos in a joint venture with Volkswagen. Rivian has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include a luxury truck and full-size SUV and a delivery van. The company also plans to begin selling a midsize SUV in 2026. Total deliveries were nearly 52,000 in 2024. Rivian is also developing autonomous driving software to be used in its vehicles.

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 17,643,834, the RIVN's price is up by 0.88%, now at $19.58.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 38 days.

Expert Opinions on Rivian Automotive

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $16. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $12. * An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $23.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.