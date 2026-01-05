Arrowhead Pharma Unusual Options Activity For January 05

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Arrowhead Pharma. Our analysis of options history for Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $175,050, and 3 were calls, valued at $257,150.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $62.5 and $77.5 for Arrowhead Pharma, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arrowhead Pharma options trades today is 878.14 with a total volume of 5,476.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arrowhead Pharma's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $77.5 over the last 30 days.

Arrowhead Pharma Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARWR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $3.5 $4.2 $62.50 $105.0K 403 375 ARWR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.45 $0.0 $0.4 $77.50 $80.0K 2.1K 2.0K ARWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.7 $1.35 $1.5 $70.00 $72.1K 2.2K 2.4K ARWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $65.00 $45.5K 812 264 ARWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.6 $3.6 $62.50 $45.0K 223 145

About Arrowhead Pharma

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is the development of medicine to treat diseases with a genetic origin, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Its medical solutions are aimed at the genes that trigger the diseases. Its portfolio includes drugs targeting cardiovascular, Cardiometabolic, Central Nervous System, Pulmonary, Liver, Muscular, and Complement Mediated Disease. It majority products are liver disease curable.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Arrowhead Pharma, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Arrowhead Pharma

Trading volume stands at 1,489,055, with ARWR's price up by 0.24%, positioned at $67.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Arrowhead Pharma

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharma with a target price of $81. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Arrowhead Pharma, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arrowhead Pharma, targeting a price of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.