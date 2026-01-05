Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Procter & Gamble

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $89,945, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $412,421.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $150.0 for Procter & Gamble during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Procter & Gamble's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Procter & Gamble's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.65 $25.15 $25.55 $120.00 $127.7K 96 22 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $7.1 $6.3 $6.9 $133.00 $53.8K 0 78 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.65 $25.15 $25.13 $120.00 $42.7K 96 22 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $4.05 $3.95 $3.95 $145.00 $39.5K 1.1K 132 PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/30/26 $3.45 $3.35 $3.45 $140.00 $38.6K 318 115

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales of nearly $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Procter & Gamble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Procter & Gamble

Currently trading with a volume of 4,932,912, the PG's price is down by -0.84%, now at $140.6.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days.

Expert Opinions on Procter & Gamble

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $168.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $157. * An analyst from Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $179.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.