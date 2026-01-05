What the Options Market Tells Us About SanDisk

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SanDisk.

Looking at options history for SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) we detected 110 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $2,772,732 and 79, calls, for a total amount of $6,390,720.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $420.0 for SanDisk during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SanDisk options trades today is 515.83 with a total volume of 31,356.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SanDisk's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $420.0 over the last 30 days.

SanDisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $10.8 $10.7 $10.7 $280.00 $207.5K 546 827 SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $21.1 $18.7 $20.2 $220.00 $202.0K 160 133 SNDK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $11.7 $10.8 $10.8 $280.00 $131.7K 546 1.2K SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $129.0 $124.1 $128.97 $320.00 $128.9K 13 10 SNDK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/09/26 $12.0 $11.0 $11.0 $280.00 $110.0K 546 1.0K

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

In light of the recent options history for SanDisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is SanDisk Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 7,338,836, with SNDK's price down by -1.7%, positioned at $270.55.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 24 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SanDisk

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $267.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on SanDisk with a target price of $300. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $235.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.