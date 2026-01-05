Spotlight on Core Scientific: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Core Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $96,325, and 5 were calls, valued at $395,150.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $23.0 for Core Scientific during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Core Scientific stands at 22390.0, with a total volume reaching 6,211.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Core Scientific, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $23.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $0.6 $0.5 $0.5 $23.00 $254.5K 11.8K 5.0K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.95 $1.94 $1.95 $17.00 $39.0K 99.0K 666 CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.93 $1.86 $1.93 $17.00 $38.6K 99.0K 266 CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.01 $1.9 $1.9 $17.00 $38.0K 99.0K 266 CORZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.65 $3.5 $3.5 $16.00 $35.0K 689 0

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Core Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Core Scientific

With a volume of 2,220,725, the price of CORZ is up 3.19% at $16.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Core Scientific

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $30.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citizens upgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

