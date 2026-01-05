Lam Research Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 90 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 45 are puts, totaling $6,085,618, and 45 are calls, amounting to $4,975,073.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $71.0 to $260.0 for Lam Research over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lam Research's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lam Research's significant trades, within a strike price range of $71.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

Lam Research Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $25.6 $25.4 $25.6 $195.00 $1.4M 56 549 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $10.05 $10.0 $10.05 $260.00 $723.5K 6 236 LRCX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.25 $5.1 $5.15 $192.50 $386.3K 0 961 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/13/26 $38.4 $36.7 $36.75 $230.00 $293.5K 0 164 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/13/26 $38.4 $36.85 $36.9 $230.00 $147.6K 0 430

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lam Research, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Lam Research

With a trading volume of 4,755,119, the price of LRCX is up by 3.12%, reaching $190.83.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lam Research

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $198.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Lam Research with a target price of $195. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Lam Research with a target price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.