Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SLB

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on SLB (NYSE:SLB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SLB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for SLB. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 42% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,200, and 13 calls, totaling $747,638.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $47.5 for SLB over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SLB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SLB's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

SLB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.85 $5.55 $5.81 $40.00 $192.1K 4.2K 332 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.8 $8.75 $8.8 $35.00 $105.6K 9.3K 197 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $45.00 $64.3K 3.1K 328 SLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $2.03 $1.83 $1.83 $47.50 $56.1K 723 310 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.2 $3.3 $40.00 $48.9K 22.4K 371

About SLB

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is largely fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies in which it operates. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today, it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three-fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

In light of the recent options history for SLB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

SLB's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 9,497,415, with SLB's price up by 7.84%, positioned at $43.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On SLB

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $50.26.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on SLB, maintaining a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for SLB, targeting a price of $45. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on SLB, maintaining a target price of $47. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for SLB, targeting a price of $57. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on SLB with a target price of $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

