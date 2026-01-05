Spotlight on Taiwan Semiconductor: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $240,240, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $3,337,503.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $225.0 and $430.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 3775.54 with a total volume of 5,004.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $225.0 to $430.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $64.2 $62.0 $62.8 $320.00 $879.2K 2.4K 140 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $56.0 $54.5 $54.5 $340.00 $763.0K 1.5K 4 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $52.8 $51.4 $52.6 $290.00 $257.7K 979 62 TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/30/26 $14.5 $13.3 $13.3 $330.00 $133.0K 1.7K 103 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $290.00 $130.6K 2.5K 688

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious base of customers, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that look to apply its cutting-edge process technologies to their semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Taiwan Semiconductor's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,000,569, with TSM's price up by 3.42%, positioned at $330.53.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $330.0.

An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

