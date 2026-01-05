What the Options Market Tells Us About Boeing

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $321,760, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,581,048.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $185.0 and $300.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 4565.95, with a total volume reaching 12,830.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $185.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $34.55 $32.35 $33.0 $230.00 $283.8K 1.2K 90 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $25.0 $25.0 $25.0 $230.00 $215.0K 273 86 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.85 $10.45 $10.45 $220.00 $130.6K 12.3K 53 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/09/26 $6.0 $5.7 $5.7 $225.00 $114.0K 3.1K 962 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.9 $11.45 $11.9 $300.00 $77.3K 2.9K 67

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm operating in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boeing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Boeing's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,307,008, the price of BA is up by 0.99%, reaching $230.03.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Boeing

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $261.67.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $275. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $245. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

