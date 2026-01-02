Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on SPOT Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Spotify Technology.

Looking at options history for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $351,053 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $744,491.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $730.0 for Spotify Technology, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $730.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $38.95 $38.55 $38.95 $590.00 $431.4K 69 13 SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $69.65 $68.35 $68.35 $540.00 $109.4K 99 20 SPOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $29.95 $29.4 $29.4 $600.00 $85.2K 2.1K 1 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $39.0 $38.45 $39.0 $590.00 $54.3K 69 121 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $483.0 $474.0 $477.6 $100.00 $47.7K 37 1

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 700 million monthly active users and 280 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

In light of the recent options history for Spotify Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Spotify Technology

Currently trading with a volume of 1,028,358, the SPOT's price is up by 0.37%, now at $582.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 39 days.

Expert Opinions on Spotify Technology

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $800.0.

* An analyst from Citizens downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $800.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.