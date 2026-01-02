Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AppLovin

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 216 uncommon options trades for AppLovin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 89 are puts, for a total amount of $6,226,480, and 127 are calls, for a total amount of $8,601,972.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $1110.0 for AppLovin over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AppLovin's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AppLovin's significant trades, within a strike price range of $52.5 to $1110.0, over the past month.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $130.5 $130.5 $130.5 $740.00 $195.7K 52 50 APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $48.0 $46.9 $48.0 $600.00 $144.0K 772 156 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $136.4 $132.0 $132.0 $740.00 $132.0K 52 10 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $168.0 $163.0 $163.0 $650.00 $114.1K 72 8 APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/23/26 $82.0 $82.0 $82.0 $700.00 $82.0K 42 32

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of AppLovin

Currently trading with a volume of 4,526,773, the APP's price is up by 1.47%, now at $683.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $817.5.

