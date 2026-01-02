Smart Money Is Betting Big In ULTA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ULTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Ulta Beauty.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,800, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $354,867.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $290.0 and $780.0 for Ulta Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ulta Beauty options trades today is 27.71 with a total volume of 79.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ulta Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $290.0 to $780.0 over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $89.0 $86.4 $89.0 $600.00 $89.0K 51 10 ULTA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $89.6 $87.7 $87.7 $600.00 $70.1K 51 20 ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/30/26 $67.8 $65.7 $65.7 $560.00 $52.5K 10 10 ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $48.3 $44.8 $46.0 $640.00 $36.8K 2 8 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $332.6 $325.1 $330.0 $290.00 $33.0K 21 1

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US with about 1,500 freestanding stores. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also has salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. Outside of the US, Ulta acquired premium beauty retailer Space NK and its 83 stores in the UK and Ireland in 2025, is opening franchised stores in Mexico, and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. In addition, Ulta collects royalties through its Target partnership (set to end in 2026) and credit card revenue. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Current Position of Ulta Beauty

Currently trading with a volume of 278,162, the ULTA's price is up by 0.73%, now at $609.44.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Ulta Beauty

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $653.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $674. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Ulta Beauty, targeting a price of $650. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $615. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Ulta Beauty with a target price of $640. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty with a target price of $690.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Ulta Beauty with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.