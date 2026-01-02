This Is What Whales Are Betting On CoreWeave

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CoreWeave.

Looking at options history for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) we detected 79 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,719,215 and 56, calls, for a total amount of $5,347,453.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $220.0 for CoreWeave over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CoreWeave's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CoreWeave's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $25.35 $24.1 $24.35 $150.00 $2.4M 26.1K 1.1K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.6 $6.45 $6.49 $140.00 $140.5K 2.8K 264 CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.15 $5.65 $5.65 $37.50 $113.3K 44 402 CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.65 $5.55 $5.65 $37.50 $113.0K 44 200 CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/15/28 $41.9 $41.5 $41.5 $100.00 $112.9K 5 61

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

In light of the recent options history for CoreWeave, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of CoreWeave

Trading volume stands at 20,327,266, with CRWV's price up by 3.04%, positioned at $73.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CoreWeave

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $115.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

