BILL Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on BILL Holdings.

Looking at options history for BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $190,540 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $129,188.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $52.5 for BILL Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BILL Holdings options trades today is 3479.5 with a total volume of 6,598.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BILL Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $52.5 over the last 30 days.

BILL Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.3 $1.3 $2.3 $45.00 $80.9K 79 149 BILL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.45 $2.15 $2.15 $45.00 $47.9K 79 976 BILL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.65 $2.25 $2.25 $52.50 $38.2K 6.8K 1.3K BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.35 $1.6 $2.25 $45.00 $35.1K 79 657 BILL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.1 $1.9 $1.9 $52.50 $32.8K 6.8K 912

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with BILL Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

BILL Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,793,041, the price of BILL is down by -6.88%, reaching $50.78.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About BILL Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $60.0.

* An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on BILL Holdings with a target price of $60.

