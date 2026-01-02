Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Humana

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Humana.

Looking at options history for Humana (NYSE:HUM) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,455,459 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $426,208.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $360.0 for Humana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Humana's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Humana's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $360.0, over the past month.

Humana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $126.4 $123.2 $123.8 $360.00 $222.8K 4 80 HUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $123.8 $121.9 $123.8 $360.00 $222.8K 4 44 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $126.4 $123.2 $123.21 $360.00 $221.7K 4 62 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $126.4 $121.9 $123.08 $360.00 $221.5K 4 26 HUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $18.6 $18.6 $18.6 $170.00 $74.4K 63 40

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Humana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Humana

With a volume of 324,013, the price of HUM is up 0.36% at $257.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Humana

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $287.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Humana, targeting a price of $262. * In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $313.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Humana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.