Smart Money Is Betting Big In FISV Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Fiserv. Our analysis of options history for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $204,560, and 9 were calls, valued at $856,793.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $200.0 for Fiserv over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fiserv's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fiserv's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Fiserv Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $7.1 $6.8 $7.0 $125.00 $268.8K 1.4K 817 FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $7.2 $7.1 $7.13 $125.00 $124.0K 1.4K 436 FISV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $16.2 $14.4 $15.75 $80.00 $94.5K 432 60 FISV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $23.1 $22.2 $23.19 $50.00 $92.7K 271 41 FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $4.0 $3.7 $3.8 $70.00 $76.0K 2.3K 472

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Following its 2019 merger with First Data, Fiserv also provides payment processing services to merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Present Market Standing of Fiserv

With a trading volume of 2,574,546, the price of FISV is up by 0.61%, reaching $67.58.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Fiserv

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $97.5.

* An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Fiserv, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.