Decoding Bristol-Myers Squibb's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BMY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Bristol-Myers Squibb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $924,240, and 7 are calls, amounting to $366,072.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $52.5 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bristol-Myers Squibb stands at 1396.11, with a total volume reaching 4,025.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bristol-Myers Squibb, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $52.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/15/28 $4.95 $4.05 $4.35 $40.00 $863.0K 2 1.9K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $12.0 $11.85 $12.0 $43.00 $122.4K 620 105 BMY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $0.36 $0.23 $0.34 $40.00 $61.2K 7.6K 1.8K BMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/15/28 $24.35 $23.25 $24.1 $30.00 $48.2K 5 20 BMY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.7 $27.7 $28.2 $25.00 $45.1K 971 16

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

Present Market Standing of Bristol-Myers Squibb

With a trading volume of 3,536,753, the price of BMY is down by -0.64%, reaching $53.59.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $53.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $61. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb with a target price of $55. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, maintaining a target price of $53. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb, targeting a price of $37. * In a positive move, an analyst from Guggenheim has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $62.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bristol-Myers Squibb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.