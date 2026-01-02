10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $440.00 $37.6K 16.6K 91.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $155.00 $34.4K 27.0K 25.6K ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $47.50 $38.3K 13.3K 1.5K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $400.00 $34.8K 36 708 SBET CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $9.00 $28.0K 1.0K 399 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $75.00 $32.2K 3.9K 355 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $125.00 $292.5K 0 305 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $85.00 $246.7K 483 168 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $180.00 $300.0K 113 100 BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5205.00 $149.8K 0 27

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 16617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $531.0 per contract. There were 27022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONON (NYSE:ONON), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 13379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 176 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET (NASDAQ:SBET), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 169 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 1014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 3927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.5K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 749 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 167 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.7K, with a price of $1475.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 749 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $300.0K, with a price of $3000.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $5205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.8K, with a price of $5550.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

