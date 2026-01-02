10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $190.00 $46.1K 78.2K 213.0K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/02/26 $172.50 $25.4K 3.7K 15.7K CIFR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $20.00 $347.2K 2.2K 10.0K MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $8.50 $56.0K 6.6K 8.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $477.50 $37.4K 67 2.2K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $205.00 $68.1K 125 2.0K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $310.00 $54.0K 37 1.8K BMNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $35.00 $28.7K 7.9K 1.3K LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $125.00 $1.4 million 99 1.1K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $39.00 $42.1K 6.0K 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1083 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 51 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 78220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 3709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 749 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $347.2K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 2295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 8000 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $7.0 per contract. There were 6674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $477.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $372.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 909 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.1K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 7925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 350 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $7010.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $421.0 per contract. There were 6002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.