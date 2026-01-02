Looking At GE Vernova's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on GE Vernova. Our analysis of options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) revealed 51 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 21 were puts, with a value of $1,490,798, and 30 were calls, valued at $1,325,159.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $900.0 for GE Vernova, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Vernova's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Vernova's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Vernova 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/30/26 $30.0 $28.4 $30.0 $665.00 $225.0K 5 76 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $100.9 $98.1 $100.98 $630.00 $151.4K 55 15 GEV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $103.9 $97.0 $100.81 $550.00 $151.2K 25 15 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $91.5 $91.5 $91.5 $750.00 $137.2K 105 48 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.2 $29.7 $34.1 $650.00 $102.3K 1.6K 93

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Vernova, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is GE Vernova Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 979,887, the price of GEV is up 3.26% at $674.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Expert Opinions on GE Vernova

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $799.2.

* In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $815. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $855. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $775. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, maintaining a target price of $720. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on GE Vernova with a target price of $831.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.