Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRCL Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Circle Internet Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $903,984, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $883,478.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $180.0 for Circle Internet Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Circle Internet Group stands at 842.65, with a total volume reaching 13,947.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Circle Internet Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Circle Internet Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $4.15 $4.2 $83.00 $378.0K 53 1.0K CRCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $5.9 $3.65 $5.0 $82.00 $200.0K 142 0 CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $3.5 $3.35 $3.4 $60.00 $140.7K 625 916 CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $3.05 $2.95 $3.05 $83.00 $122.0K 185 56 CRCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $28.9 $23.6 $26.3 $130.00 $105.2K 188 40

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

In light of the recent options history for Circle Internet Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Circle Internet Group's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,298,593, the price of CRCL is up by 4.89%, reaching $83.18.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 52 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Circle Internet Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Circle Internet Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.