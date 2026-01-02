IonQ Unusual Options Activity For January 02

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IONQ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for IonQ. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $8,282,922, and 10 are calls, amounting to $762,223.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $85.0 for IonQ over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $5.15 $4.8 $5.0 $45.00 $6.7M 1.5K 13.5K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.05 $4.8 $5.03 $45.00 $513.2K 1.5K 14.7K IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $5.15 $5.05 $5.08 $45.00 $325.7K 1.5K 15.7K IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $45.00 $201.6K 787 2.1K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.4 $5.25 $5.4 $45.00 $191.7K 1.5K 15.7K

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Present Market Standing of IonQ

With a volume of 8,694,182, the price of IONQ is up 1.21% at $45.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Expert Opinions on IonQ

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $83.33.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IonQ options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.