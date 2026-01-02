Applied Digital Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APLD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Applied Digital. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 38% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $43,885, and 17 calls, totaling $910,738.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $30.0 for Applied Digital, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $4.5 $4.25 $4.37 $24.00 $131.1K 994 5 APLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $5.7 $5.05 $5.32 $24.00 $106.1K 1.9K 200 APLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $4.5 $4.2 $4.36 $24.00 $87.2K 994 305 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.3 $9.85 $10.07 $15.00 $70.4K 11.8K 1 APLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $5.8 $5.6 $5.7 $25.00 $57.0K 1.0K 1

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments: Data Center Hosting Business and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business, which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Applied Digital Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 13,384,057, with APLD's price up by 10.48%, positioned at $27.09.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 5 days.

Expert Opinions on Applied Digital

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $42.5.

* An analyst from Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Applied Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $40. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Lake Street downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.