Spotlight on Meta Platforms: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $844,184, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,317,524.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $800.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $500.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $88.15 $87.55 $87.85 $670.00 $202.0K 1.6K 23 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $199.05 $197.75 $198.5 $500.00 $178.6K 1.3K 79 META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $38.45 $38.1 $38.27 $550.00 $176.0K 4.4K 46 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $7.6 $7.55 $7.55 $660.00 $151.0K 931 166 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $10.15 $10.0 $10.01 $660.00 $147.0K 1.8K 483

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,256,271, the price of META is down -0.5% at $656.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $935.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $1117. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $815. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $880. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $1117. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $750.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.