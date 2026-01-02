Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Uber Technologies

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $99,453, and 10 were calls, valued at $634,535.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $42.5 to $100.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 3479.46 with a total volume of 832.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.5 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.7 $7.25 $7.7 $100.00 $308.0K 5.7K 9 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $37.15 $36.4 $36.38 $50.00 $54.5K 586 15 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $18.15 $16.6 $17.71 $90.00 $53.1K 996 30 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.7 $3.55 $3.7 $80.00 $45.1K 11.4K 155 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/21/26 $43.35 $40.45 $41.98 $42.50 $41.9K 10 10

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,072,289, the price of UBER is up 0.73% at $82.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $94.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.