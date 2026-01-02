Microsoft Unusual Options Activity For January 02

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSFT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Microsoft.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $598,262, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,153,021.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $445.0 to $600.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microsoft's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microsoft's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $445.0 to $600.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microsoft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/28 $53.7 $52.8 $53.7 $600.00 $563.7K 132 205 MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $21.25 $21.05 $21.15 $480.00 $181.9K 4.9K 13 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $21.6 $21.25 $21.25 $520.00 $159.3K 2.2K 0 MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $17.65 $17.45 $17.55 $465.00 $151.0K 1.2K 18 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $5.7 $5.55 $5.7 $480.00 $97.4K 1.3K 955

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,822,331, the MSFT's price is down by -0.73%, now at $480.07.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $637.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $650. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $625.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microsoft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.