Micron Technology Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 72 extraordinary options activities for Micron Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 65% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $142,242, and 68 are calls, amounting to $5,131,020.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $360.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 2671.94 with a total volume of 168,427.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $78.5 $76.85 $78.5 $230.00 $588.7K 4.6K 200 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.3 $14.9 $15.3 $300.00 $212.6K 15.6K 1.4K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.9 $35.55 $35.9 $270.00 $168.7K 10.7K 145 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.75 $16.0 $16.55 $300.00 $165.5K 15.6K 2.1K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $8.0 $7.3 $7.71 $300.00 $155.8K 6.5K 9.9K

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Current Position of Micron Technology

Trading volume stands at 7,608,194, with MU's price up by 7.1%, positioned at $305.68.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $314.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $320. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $350.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.