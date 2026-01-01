10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $455.00 $132.1K 3.2K 78.7K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/02/26 $145.00 $59.7K 527 1.3K ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $50.00 $46.5K 418 552 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $37.50 $58.4K 10.0K 505 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $240.00 $26.0K 195 483 SRAD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $22.50 $76.0K 2.0K 400 NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.00 $52.8K 2.2K 204 QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $8.00 $28.0K 1.3K 145 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $450.00 $162.7K 2.0K 74 CHWY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $41.2K 150 5

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 419 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.1K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 3201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NYSE:ETSY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 10009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOW (NYSE:LOW), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 435 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRAD (NASDAQ:SRAD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 379 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 2259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NASDAQ:QS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.7K, with a price of $3255.0 per contract. There were 2035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $2060.0 per contract. There were 150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

