10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OMER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.00 $54.0K 12.4K 4.2K AVDL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $22.50 $46.5K 31 548 OCUL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.50 $181.8K 1.7K 500 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $105.00 $29.7K 4.2K 309 TEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $50.00 $92.5K 62 252 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $280.00 $93.2K 789 127 QURE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $22.00 $45.1K 115 106 RXRX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $38.0K 2.5K 103 CYTK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $48.6K 8.2K 101 TNXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $7.50 $59.6K 0 70

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding OMER (NASDAQ:OMER), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $548.0 per contract. There were 12475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVDL (NASDAQ:AVDL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OCUL (NASDAQ:OCUL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 433 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 4214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 260 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 750 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.2K, with a price of $3730.0 per contract. There were 789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QURE (NASDAQ:QURE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RXRX (NASDAQ:RXRX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 379 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CYTK (NASDAQ:CYTK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 8298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TNXP (NASDAQ:TNXP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 50 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $852.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.