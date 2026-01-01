10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $187.50 $45.1K 32.3K 93.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $215.00 $34.3K 7.0K 12.5K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $205.3K 22.0K 5.5K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $197.50 $36.0K 2.1K 4.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $290.00 $35.7K 20.1K 2.3K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $100.00 $42.6K 7.6K 2.2K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.00 $27.4K 14.5K 1.4K BMNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $107.1K 29.7K 1.2K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $100.00 $64.8K 5.9K 1.0K XPER PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.50 $58.2K 3.8K 333

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 32399 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 7048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.3K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 22040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 2, 2026. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 20102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 7684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 78 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 14547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 379 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.1K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 29743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.8K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 5912 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1075 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPER (NYSE:XPER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 168 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 333 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 3874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

