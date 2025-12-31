This Is What Whales Are Betting On Strive

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Strive. Our analysis of options history for Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $85,084, and 5 were calls, valued at $299,160.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.0 to $3.0 for Strive during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Strive's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Strive's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $3.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Strive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/16/26 $0.2 $0.15 $0.15 $1.50 $151.0K 460.9K 10.6K ASST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/16/26 $0.1 $0.05 $0.1 $2.50 $44.6K 22.7K 4.6K ASST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $0.15 $0.1 $0.1 $1.50 $41.5K 132.4K 4.1K ASST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $0.15 $0.1 $0.1 $1.00 $32.0K 38.4K 3.5K ASST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $0.35 $0.15 $0.3 $3.00 $30.0K 4.0K 1.0K

About Strive

Strive Inc is engaged in providing investment advisory, wealth management, and consulting services through its subsidiary. Its objectives is to (i) accumulate Bitcoin; (ii) increase Bitcoin-per-share; and (iii) outperform Bitcoin over the long run by deploying both beta Bitcoin treasury accumulation strategies and alpha investment strategies with the goal of beating Bitcoin's investment performance as the hurdle rate.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Strive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Strive

Currently trading with a volume of 45,822,360, the ASST's price is up by 1.49%, now at $0.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Strive

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Maxim Group has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $1.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Strive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.