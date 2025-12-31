Hut 8's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Hut 8.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 9% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $194,336, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $1,127,259.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $70.0 for Hut 8 over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hut 8's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hut 8's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Hut 8 Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.25 $8.0 $8.0 $40.00 $324.0K 5.2K 405 HUT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.15 $8.15 $40.00 $203.7K 5.2K 1.1K HUT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.25 $7.3 $8.2 $40.00 $163.9K 5.2K 605 HUT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $18.45 $18.4 $18.45 $50.00 $160.5K 3.9K 91 HUT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $20.05 $19.65 $20.04 $50.00 $140.3K 326 71

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. The company has four reportable business segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Compute segment which consists of Bitcoin Mining, GPU-as-a-Service, and Data Center Cloud operations. Its geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hut 8, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Hut 8's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,708,084, the price of HUT is down -0.48% at $46.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hut 8

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $59.4.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hut 8, which currently sits at a price target of $65. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $55. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on Hut 8, maintaining a target price of $55. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Hut 8, targeting a price of $62.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.