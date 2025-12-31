A Closer Look at FedEx's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FDX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for FedEx. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $405,795, and 4 are calls, amounting to $165,726.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $310.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for FedEx's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across FedEx's significant trades, within a strike price range of $250.0 to $310.0, over the past month.

FedEx Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $16.55 $16.1 $16.3 $290.00 $110.8K 188 89 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $15.4 $15.35 $15.4 $300.00 $77.0K 222 83 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.4 $3.25 $3.3 $270.00 $59.0K 1.3K 674 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $6.0 $5.75 $6.0 $280.00 $55.7K 392 129 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $4.2 $3.95 $3.95 $310.00 $45.8K 312 215

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding FedEx, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of FedEx

Trading volume stands at 352,958, with FDX's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $291.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On FedEx

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $305.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $210. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $345. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on FedEx with a target price of $330. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for FedEx, targeting a price of $315. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $328.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.