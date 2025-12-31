Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 51 uncommon options trades for Carvana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,199,668, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $2,174,716.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $610.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carvana's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carvana's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $610.0, over the past month.

Carvana 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $98.95 $95.7 $97.1 $340.00 $485.5K 126 50 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $181.25 $178.55 $180.25 $370.00 $180.2K 28 10 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $33.45 $32.6 $33.15 $400.00 $149.1K 1.3K 49 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $17.1 $14.3 $15.02 $440.00 $128.9K 1.0K 333 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.6 $22.75 $24.06 $440.00 $125.1K 2.2K 50

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Carvana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 760,324, the CVNA's price is down by -0.06%, now at $429.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

Expert Opinions on Carvana

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $488.0.

* An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Argus Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $500. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $550. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $465. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $425.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.